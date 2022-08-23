2 Killed, 1 Injured In Road Accident In Assam's Bajali

In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and another was left injured in a road accident that took place in Assam’s Bajali district on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the accident happened when the Tata Magic van they were travelling in lost control and collided with the road divider at national highway no 31 in Kohora area.

The deceased were identified as Niren Barman and Noor Mohammad Ali.

Meanwhile, the injured, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

On August 15, Independence Day turned sour in Assam after at least four people were killed on the spot in a major road mishap at Jakhalabandha.

The vehicle, a Swift Dzire was travelling from Kaziranga and was headed towards Sipajhar. A total of seven passengers including the driver were in it when the accident took place.

The passengers are suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol while driving the vehicle.