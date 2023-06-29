2 Major Mistakes Committed By Nalbari Police, What Are Those? SP Clarifies

“The complainant was kept in state home and after taking permission from Child Welfare Committee (CWC) she was brought to the police station yesterday and her statement was recorded, again her statement was recorded before the magistrate under section 164 CrPC. CCTV feed at the police station will be checked by experienced persons. A prayer was given before the court today, though the court was closed today on the occasion of EID. Tomorrow probably we will get a date for the hearing. All the officials of the police station will be produced before the court and their statement will be recorded. If anyone found to be guilty, as per the law legal action will be initiated,” added SP Sudhakar Singh further.