2 Major Mistakes Committed By Nalbari Police, What Are Those? SP Clarifies

In reference to taking of objectionable photo of a young girl at Ghograpar Police Station in Nalbari, Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Singh on Thursday said that the police officials had committed a fault by keeping the minor inside the lockup on June 21.
They also committed another mistake by not conducting any medical test of the minor girl.
Addressing a press conference here in Nalbari, SP Singh said, “This is a major fault committed by the police officials by keeping the girl inside the lockup. They should have kept her at a one-stop centre or state home. It is not necessary that a top official to instruct subordinate police officials all the time about this. It is known to all. No medical test of the minor girl as well, which is another fault by the Ghograpar police.”
SP Singh mentioned that since this is a sensitive case involving an underage girl, thus, a female officer was given the charge of investigation.
“Additional SP Security Olindita Gogoi is the investigating officer of the case,” said Nalbari SP.
The top district cop also stated that as per the investigating process, complainant will be examined and her ordeal which she narrated in the FIR will be recorded.
“The complainant was kept in state home and after taking permission from Child Welfare Committee (CWC) she was brought to the police station yesterday and her statement was recorded, again her statement was recorded before the magistrate under section 164 CrPC. CCTV feed at the police station will be checked by experienced persons. A prayer was given before the court today, though the court was closed today on the occasion of EID. Tomorrow probably we will get a date for the hearing. All the officials of the police station will be produced before the court and their statement will be recorded. If anyone found to be guilty, as per the law legal action will be initiated,” added SP Sudhakar Singh further.