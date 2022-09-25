2 Robbers Arrested with Arms in Assam’s Nalbari

The locals caught two criminals with arms and handed them over to the police in Nalbari district of Assam on Sunday.

According to reports, locals of the Mukalmua market area on Sunday morning caught the two criminals with arms while they allegedly attempted to rob a businessman in the area.

"We arrested both the accused and recovered one country-made pistol with magazine and a sharp weapon in possession from them," Superintendent of Police of Nalbari district, Pabindra Kumar Nath, told ANI.

"They had attempted robbery of a businessman in the area. One among them is a wanted criminal who was earlier arrested by the Karnataka Police in a robbery case," the top police official added.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident.