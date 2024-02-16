20 Assam Police SI Transferred In Major Administrative Rejig

As many as 20 sub-inspectors (SI) of police of unarmed branch (UB) posted at various District Executive Force (DEF) and organisations were on Thursday transferred and posted elsewhere.
An official order regarding the matter came from the Assam Police Headquarters and had approval of the director general of police. According to the order, the reshuffle was done in order to fill up existing vacancies.
The official order dated February 15th read, "In the interest of public service, the following Sub-Inspectors of Police (UB) of different DEFs/Orgns., are hereby transferred and posted to other DEFs/Orgns. against existing vacancies as shown against each of their names."
Here is the full list of transfers: