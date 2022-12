The Assam Government has decided to give a facelift to a total of 21 police stations across the state.

Three police stations have been chosen for upgradation in Nalbari, Darrang and Morigaon districts.

Two police stations will be renovated in Kamrup, Cachar and Hojai districts.

On the other hand, one police station will be renovated in Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Nagaon Majuli, Hailakandi and South Salmara districts.

This order was issued by the Principal Secretary of Home Department.