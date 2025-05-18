₹23,000 Cr Investment Projects Enter Execution Phase in Assam: CM Sarma

In a major thrust to Assam’s industrial development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that investment proposals worth ₹23,000 crore—inked under the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative—have now progressed to the execution stage. These projects are anticipated to create approximately 6,000 jobs across the state.

Advertisment

The announcement was made during a high-level investment ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, where more than 20 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged in the presence of the Chief Minister. Calling it the dawn of a “new era of investment and development,” CM Sarma reaffirmed the state government’s resolve to position Assam as a key industrial hub.

Highlighting the progress made under the initiative, the Chief Minister stated that the Government of Assam has successfully translated its infrastructure vision into actionable projects valued at nearly ₹30,000 crore.

At #AdvantageAssam2 we signed MoUs of ₹5 lakh cr. Since then we have done extensive due diligence on feasibility.



While we continue to scrutinise other proposals, today ₹23,000 cr of investment commitments are moving to an executionary phase which will create appx 6,000 jobs. pic.twitter.com/HGDxnCAdRx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 18, 2025

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma stated, “Assam has successfully fostered a favourable environment for industrialization. To date, we have signed investment deals worth ₹5.18 lakh crore.” He highlighted Assam’s growing strategic advantage in infrastructure, referring to key projects such as the Guwahati Ring Road and the Narengi-Kuruwa bridge, with a combined investment of ₹7,800 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for these projects on September 8.

Additionally, the Union Cabinet has approved the Guwahati-Silchar Express Highway project, which is estimated at ₹23,000 crore—further solidifying Assam’s connectivity and development goals.

Among the key investors were:

Hinduja Renewables Energy Pvt. Ltd. – ₹14,000 crore

NEEPCO – ₹2,400 crore

Mega Shree Cements LLP – ₹859 crore

Megha Top Infra LLP – ₹859.2 crore

Amrit Cement Ltd – ₹617 crore

Max Cement Industries Pvt. Ltd – ₹512.91 crore

SJVN Green Energy Ltd – ₹950 crore

OTPC (Joint Venture) – ₹500 crore

Downtown Hospital Ltd – ₹129.72 crore

Jonali Construction Pvt. Ltd – ₹335 crore

Kamakhya Biofuels Pvt. Ltd – ₹346 crore

Brahmaputra Breweries LLP – ₹162 crore

Aadhar Green Industries LLP – ₹142 crore

Gulsons Polyols Ltd – ₹200 crore

Seas Biotech Pvt. Ltd – ₹157 crore

Indian Hotels Company Ltd – ₹175 crore

Amul Satellite Dairy (Guwahati) – ₹75 crore

Other firms include Sailaja Sangam LLP, RPN Speciality Paper Pvt. Ltd., SKJ Clean Enviro Ventures LLP, Mathesons Hydrogen India Pvt. Ltd., and RLG Group.

The Chief Minister informed that construction has already begun on three ethanol projects and cement manufacturing units worth around ₹2,800 crore. Several other projects signed during the event are expected to become operational by the end of this year.

Reiterating his government’s commitment, Sarma assured full support to investors and encouraged expansion beyond Kamrup, suggesting Biswanath as a potential site for Amul's second unit in Assam.

Addressing the issue of out-migration, CM Sarma said, “Nearly 20 lakh youths from Assam are working outside the state, many of them for salaries as low as ₹6,000–₹7,000. This trend needs to change. If someone is earning ₹2 lakh outside, it's understandable—but not for meagre wages. We are committed to creating opportunities within Assam.”

He emphasized that the state, once not considered an industrial destination, has undergone a transformation in the past two years. “If we can continue this momentum for two or three more years, we can build a new Assam,” Sarma added.

Industries Minister Bimal Borah and other senior officials were also present at the ceremony alongside prominent investors.

Also Read: Centre Bypasses Congress List: Tharoor In, Gogoi Out—Why Were Alternate Names Chosen?