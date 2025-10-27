2.65 Crore Financial Scam: CID Arrests Assam Fisheries Development Officer

The Assam CID has arrested an officer of the Assam Fishery Department in connection with a large-scale financial scam involving government funds. The accused, identified as Sanjoy Tamuli Phukan, was serving as a Sub-Divisional Fishery Development Officer.

According to CID sources, Phukan has been accused of misappropriating funds amounting to 2.65 crore under various government schemes. The alleged scam took place over two consecutive financial years, 2021–22 and 2022–23.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the embezzlement took place under the Chief Minister’s Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY), a flagship rural development scheme of the Government of Assam.

Phukan was functioning as the nodal officer for the scheme during the time of the alleged misappropriation.

CID officials confirmed that Phukan played a key role in siphoning off government funds meant for fishery development projects. He was arrested after sufficient evidence was found pointing to his involvement in the scam.

Sources further stated that the CID is now tracking financial links and beneficiary accounts connected to the embezzled funds.

There are strong possibilities of more senior officers of the Fisheries Department coming under CID scrutiny as the investigation widens.

Phukan is currently being interrogated for details of fund diversion, accomplices involved, and beneficiary accounts. The CID has hinted at more arrests in the coming days.

Also Read: Assam Fishery Dept Approaches GU After Poisonous Formalin Found in Imported Fish