28,813 Assam Police Constables Promoted to ‘Lance Naik’ in Single Day

Terming to be a historic day for the Assam Police, the Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Friday announced that around 28,813 constables are being promoted to the next rank of Lance Naik (L/Nk) in a single day.
This includes 21,275 from the Armed Branch and 7,538 from the Unarmed Branch.
The top cop also expressed his gratitude towards the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma for approving landmark minimum assured three promotions to all ranks.
Meanwhile, Assam chief minister took to his official ‘X’ handle saying, “These promotions are a significant step that will surely motivate our police force to work diligently towards a crime-free Assam.”