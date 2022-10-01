3 Kidnapped Minor Girls of Assam Rescued from Ahmedabad

Three minor girls of Baithalangso in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district have been rescued by the police from Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The three girls had gone missing from Toradubi and an FIR was filled by their family members at the Baithalangso Police Station on September 11 in this regard.

The FIR was lodged against two minor boys for allegedly kidnapping the minor girls.

After launching an investigation, the police traced the mobile phones of the girls which showed that they were currently travelling via train to Ahmedabad.

After the Ahmedabad Railway Police was informed about the incident, they managed to rescue the minor girls and also arrested the accused duo.

The accused have been identified as Dhanesh Barman and Pawan Barman, both hailing from Baksa district.

Reportedly, the police also rescued another minor girl and a boy in Ahmedabad.

The arrested minors and the rescued have been brought back from Ahmedabad by the Baithalangso Police.

It may be mentioned that in just one month, over 20 children of West Karbi Anglong have been rescued by the police from different parts of the country.