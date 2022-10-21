3 PFI Members Arrested in Assam’s Kamrup

Three members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested from Nagarbera area of Assam's Kamrup district on Friday morning.

This was confirmed by Kamrup Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitesh Ch. Ray.

He said, “Three members of the banned PFI were arrested from Nagarbera area in Kamrup district on Friday morning after conducting massive search operations. Another person linked with PFI has also been detained.”

Notably, in September, the Central government had banned PFI, its associates, and affiliates as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a notification declaring "the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect".

The notification clearly mentioned that the ban has been imposed against PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts for "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country.