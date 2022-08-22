30 People Fall Sick after Consuming ‘Prasad’ in Bongaigaon

Around 30 people have reportedly fallen sick after consuming ‘Prasad’ at a Satya Narayan Puja in Bongaigaon district of Assam.

On Saturday night, most of the patients complained of stomach discomfort, vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming the prasad. Their health conditions further started to deteriorate.

Of the 30 people, eleven patients including seven children were shifted to the Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for better medication. The doctors at the hospital informed that all the victims are out of danger now.

According to reports, the puja was held at Ram Prasad Sarkar’s house in the Ghilaguri area.