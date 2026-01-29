300-Year-Old Ahom Era Moidam in Sivasagar Destroyed by Illegal Excavation

An Ahom-era moidam in the historic Maduri Gohain area of Nazira in Assam’s Sivasagar district has been pushed to the brink of extinction after miscreants allegedly used heavy machinery to illegally cut away large portions of the ancient burial mound, triggering outrage among locals and heritage groups.

Advertisment

The incident came to light after residents noticed earth being removed from the centuries-old moidam at Mohan Gaon using an excavator. Alarmed by the apparent desecration, Thaneswar Baruah, the village head of Maduri Gohain block, lodged a formal complaint with the Nazira revenue circle officer, seeking immediate intervention.

In his written complaint, Baruah alleged that a group of miscreants led by Biswarup Handique, son of Krishna Handique, had vandalised the Ahom-era moidam by unauthorised excavation. He urged the district administration to take prompt and strict action against those responsible.

The Nazira regional committee of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) also stepped in after being alerted by locals. A team from the organisation inspected the site on Tuesday and expressed grave concern over the extent of the damage. Subsequently, ATASU filed a FIR at the Nazira Model Police Station.

As details emerged, heritage activists revealed that nearly 90 per cent of the approximately 300-year-old moidam, a sacred pyramid-shaped burial mound of the Ahom dynasty, has been destroyed. The structure is believed to belong to the lineage of Laithepena Borgohain, a prominent 17th-century Ahom nobleman and minister, and the father of Sati Joymoti, one of Assam’s most revered historical figures.

ATASU leaders Shyamal Boruah and Lolit Chetia filed a police complaint naming Biswarup Handique, a local land supply contractor, as the prime accused. They demanded his immediate arrest and called for stringent measures to prevent further destruction of the site.

“This is not merely damage to a structure; it is a direct assault on our cultural heritage and the memory of icons like Sati Joymoti,” said Shyamal Boruah, president of ATASU’s Nazira unit. “We found clear excavator tracks and flattened earth where the moidam once stood. Almost 90 per cent of it is gone. This appears to be a systematic and deliberate act of cultural vandalism and must be thoroughly investigated,” he added.

History

The moidam holds deep historical and cultural significance. Laithepena Borgohain played a key role in Ahom state affairs during the early 17th century. His daughter, Joymoti Konwari, later immortalised as Sati Joymoti, is remembered for her extraordinary sacrifice during a turbulent phase of Ahom history. During the reign of King Sulikpha (Lora Raja), Joymoti was tortured for 14 days at Jerenga Pathar for refusing to reveal the whereabouts of her husband, Prince Gadapani, who had fled to the Naga Hills to escape a purge of royal heirs. Her death eventually paved the way for Gadapani’s return and coronation as King Gadadhar Singha (1681–1696), a ruler credited with restoring stability to the Ahom kingdom.

The Maduri–Mechagarh region of Sivasagar district is known to house numerous remnants of the Ahom era and is also recognised as the birthplace of Joymoti. The near-destruction of the moidam has therefore sparked widespread anger and renewed calls for stronger protection of Assam’s historical and archaeological heritage.