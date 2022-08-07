320 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Assam, Positivity Rate at 5.49 %

The state of Assam logged 320 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 5.49 per cent in the last 24 hours, a bulletin by the National Health Mission (NHM) informed.

According to the bulletin, Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, reported 28 of these cases. Cachar and Dhemaji also reported 28 new COVID-19 patients each, followed by 25 in Dibrugarh and 21 in Sivasagar.

Currently, the active caseload in the state stood at 4,426.

The toll remained at 8,020 as the state recorded no death due to COVID-19 over the last two days. Among them were 1,347 people who had co-morbidities.

So far, the state reported 7,41,502 COVID-19 cases, while 7,29,054 patients have recovered.