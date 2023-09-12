390 Arrested Over Anti-National Activities In 2.4 Yrs In Assam: Govt

The Government of Assam on Monday said that the security forces arrested 390 people across the state in the last two years and five months over linkages with anti-national or extremist activities.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his reply to a written question by Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on the first day of the autumn session of the state assembly, said that 390 people have been arrested for association or linkage with the anti-national or extremists activities and out of which 52 were arrested from Kokrajhar, 43 from Udalguri, 40 from Dima Hasao, 38 from Barpeta, 30 from Tinsukia and 29 people from the Baksa district.
Moreover, there have been 2,942 persons arrested in cases linked to cattle smuggling, while 434 people have been arrested in cases pertaining to women trafficking during the tenure of the current Assam government.
CM Sarma said that during the period, as many as 11,624 people have been arrested in matters related to drugs and drugs busts, with narcotics worth Rs 2,817.85 crores seized in different parts of Assam.
Also, during the same period, as many as 27,858 cattle heads were rescued and seized from the possession of traffickers, added the Assam CM.
He further said, "In connection with cattle smuggling linkage, 486 persons have been arrested in Nagaon district, 287 persons arrested in Guwahati city, 241 persons in Kokrajhar, 235 persons in South Salmara, 234 persons in Dhubri, 192 in Kamrup, 157 in Golaghat, 135 in Sonitpur, 101 in Biswanath district. On the other hand, during the period 1342 children and 146 women have been rescued by security forces."
Meanwhile, the Assam Government, in another written reply to AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, said in the state assembly that between January and August this year, as many as 639 cases of rape, 42 dacoity cases and 643 murder cases were registered in the state.