390 Arrested Over Anti-National Activities In 2.4 Yrs In Assam: Govt

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his reply to a written question by Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on the first day of the autumn session of the state assembly, said that 390 people have been arrested for association or linkage with the anti-national or extremists activities and out of which 52 were arrested from Kokrajhar, 43 from Udalguri, 40 from Dima Hasao, 38 from Barpeta, 30 from Tinsukia and 29 people from the Baksa district.