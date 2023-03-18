Assam: 4 ACS Officers Suspended in MP Ajit Bhuyan’s MPLAD Fund Scam

At least four ACS officers were suspended on Saturday in connection with the Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund scam in Assam.

According to sources, a fund was allocated from MP Bhuyan’s MPLAD fund for construction of road in Assam’s Barpeta.

However, the bill was released without completion of 75 per cent of the work.

The scam came to light when the CM’s Special Vigilance cell conducted an investigation where it was found that the four suspended officers signed the bill before completion of 75 percent of the road construction work.

The following are the four ACS officers who were suspended:

Home and Political Department, Assam, Secretary Sharmistha Borah

Additional Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan Sukanya Borah, Hemanta Kumar Dutta

Tinsukia Zila Parishad CEO Munindra Bordoloi

The MP Construction Fund Committee was chaired by Additional Commissioner of Kamrup Sukanya Bora.

It may be mentioned that an amount of Rs. 28 lakhs were allocated from the Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan's MPLAD Fund for the construction of three roads in Barpeta.

However, these three roads were not constructed and the allocated funds were withdrawn by submitting fake road construction bills.

In this regard, the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell investigated the allegations and suspended the four officers who had resorted to corruption and irregularities.