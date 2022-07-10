4 ATM Thieves from Haryana Arrested in Assam

The Rangia police in Assam have arrested four persons in connection to Automated Teller Machine (ATM) theft.

According to the police, the thieves hailing from Haryana had robbed Rs 30 lakhs from a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM at the road connecting India and Bhutan on June 2.

The robbers had used trucks to loot money from the ATMs. The four thieves were hiding in Haryana after robbing the ATM.

Meanwhile, the Rangia Police had launched extensive search operations to nab the culprits. After launching massive search operations, the thieves have landed in police net.

The four thieves have been identified as Nisar, Nasim, Mohammad and Gopal. Cash worth Rs 29,68,000 have been recovered from their possession.