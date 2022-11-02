4 Held For Stealing 8,000 Litres Condensate Oil In Assam's Dibrugarh

Four persons have been arrested in Assam’s Dibrugarh district in connection with stealing condensate oil from oil tanker near the Bogibeel bridge on Thursday.

According to reports, the police seized 8,000 litres of stolen condensate oil form an oil tanker near the bridge.

The four arrested persons have been identified as Dipak Changmai, Tilak Dihingia, Rajen Dihingia (driver) and Bhuban Bora (helper).

It is learned that the tanker was en route Dhemaji from Naharani in the Sivasagar district before being intercepted.

Reportedly, the condensate oil was stolen from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)’s crude oil transportation pipelines by tampering with it.