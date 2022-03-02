4 more Assam Students Return Home from Ukraine

Four more Assam students have arrived in India from war-hit Ukraine on Wednesday.

The four students have arrived at the Delhi airport via flight no 6E 12 from Istanbul this morning.

The students who have arrived today have been identified as Gurpreet Kaur of Silchar, Dhritiman Victor Bhuyan of Kokrajhar, Panchi Mohan of Guwahati and Anisha Gogoi of Jagun in Margherita.

The students have been received by officials from Assam Bhawan at the Delhi airport.

Gurpreet Kaur would stay with her local guardian in Delhi. Meanwhile, Dhritiman, Panchi Mohan and Anisha have been accommodated in Assam House.

Further travel of the students to Assam will be arranged accordingly by the authorities.

Meanwhile, six girls out of the 13 students who arrived at the Delhi airport from Ukraine on Tuesday have reached Guwahati today.

The six girls who have arrived at the Borjhar airport in Guwahati are Alivia Rajmedhi, Farmi Nashrin Sultana, Pratiksha Gogoi, Karina Bora, Udangshri Basumatary and Bastobika Das.

According to the students, many students from Assam are still stranded in Ukraine. They further appealed the centre and the state government to evacuate the students as early as possible.