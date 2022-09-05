4 Persons Including Kid Electrocuted to Death in Hailakandi

In a tragic incident, four persons were electrocuted to death in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place after a four-year-old child identified as Razibul Hussain came in contact with live electric wires and died on the spot.

When the father of the Razibul identified as Sufian Ahmed Sheikh and the mother identified as Husnara Begum Sheikh of the child came searching for their son, they too were electrocuted to death.

Another neighbour Jahid Hussain Sheikh also died while trying to save the others.

The incident occurred at Bilaipur village of Hailakandi. The entire area has been gripped by a pall of gloom after the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the local residents have blamed the electricity department for their negligence.