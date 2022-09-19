Assam

40 Cattle Heads Rescued In Assam's Golaghat

The cattle heads were rescued from a truck which was en route Samaguri from Rajabari, sources said.
Representative image
Pratidin Bureau

As many as 40 cattle heads were rescued in Assam’s Golaghat district on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Musharaf Hussain, has been arrested in connection to the seizure.

Further investigation is on.

Recently, a total of 38 cattle heads were rescued at Krishnai town in Golaghat district.

The cattle heads were being smuggled to Bangladesh before being intercepted by police at Krishnai.

