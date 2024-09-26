Assam

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam, Tremors Felt in Guwahati

The epicenter of the earthquake was Nagoan, reported the National Center for Seismology.
4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam, Tremors Felt in Guwahati
4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam, Tremors Felt in Guwahati
Pratidin Time
Updated on

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit several parts of Assam at 4:31 pm on Thursday, with tremors felt in Guwahati.

The epicenter of the quake was Nagoan, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Sources said that the tremors were experienced in various parts of the state. However, there have been no reports of any damage or casualties.

Meanwhile, the NCS took to platform 'X' and wrote, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 26/09/2024 16:30:52 IST, Lat: 26.12 N, Long: 92.54 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam."

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam, Tremors Felt in Guwahati
Japan Earthquake: Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.1 Magnitude Tremors
Earthquake
National Center for Seismology
Richter Scale

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/43-magnitude-earthquake-hits-assam-tremors-felt-in-guwahati
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com