4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam, Tremors Felt in Guwahati

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit several parts of Assam at 4:31 pm on Thursday, with tremors felt in Guwahati.
The epicenter of the quake was Nagoan, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Sources said that the tremors were experienced in various parts of the state. However, there have been no reports of any damage or casualties.
Meanwhile, the NCS took to platform 'X' and wrote, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 26/09/2024 16:30:52 IST, Lat: 26.12 N, Long: 92.54 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam."