4th Anniversary of CAA: AASU along with NESO Observe ‘Black Day’ Across NE

As part of the Black Day observation on December 11, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) hoisted black flags at ‘Swahid Nyas Bhawan’ in protest against the Centre’s move to get the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 passed by Rajya Sabha on that day in 2019 despite the relentless opposition of the indigenous people of the Northeast.
Earlier, the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) had announced that black flags and banners would be displayed at all important places across the seven north-eastern states.
Comprising the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) representing eight major students movement in the seven north-eastern states, the NESO said the observation was to give a message to the Centre that they were against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
Reminding the indigenous people of the region of yet another political injustice perpetrated by the Central government, the organization also urged them to support the Black Day commemoration while continuing to fight for the just cause that was their God-given right. NESO chairman Samuel B Jyrwa and secretary general Mutsikhoyo Yhobu declared this in a press statement.
Recently, Assam-based scholar, critic and social activist Dr Hiren Gohain last Saturday said that the people of Assam should not forget that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA was passed without discussions. He questioned why a law why a law that is so destructive for Assam was not even discussed in the Parliament.
Reminiscing the anti-CAA protests, Dr Gohain said that thousands of young men and women took to the streets which put former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a tough spot.
He said, "Five people were killed in the protests. Why are they trying to identify those killed as ordinary criminals even after being recognised as martyrs?"
"First they commit a crime then they try to validate it. The government in the Centre and in the state are again pushing to implement the CAA. This will spell doom for Assamese people," added Dr Gohain.
He went on to target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government saying, "After winning in three states they will now come back with rejuvenated to carry out anti-people works. Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Parliament for being critical of PM Modi and Adani. This was done to ensure no one can question Modi and Adani in the Parliament."
It may be noted that a remembrance ceremony to honour those who lost their lives during the anti-CAA protest is being mooted on December 12 near Gauhati Commerce College.
The five people who died during the protests will be paid tributes with leaders of BJP and 15 opposition parties in attendance. In the evening a candle march has been planned.
Dr Hiren Gohain had further words for those leaders of anti-CAA protests who broke away to enter politics, asking them to stay away from such practices.
He also urged the people of Assam to not fall pray to false promises and come together again.