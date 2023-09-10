5-day Autumn Session of Assam Legislative Assembly to Commence in New Building Tomorrow

The five-day autumn session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly will commence from tomorrow. This will be the first time that the session will be held at the newly constructed Assam Assembly Building located in Dispur.
The five days session will last till September 15, 2023.
A day of the session, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika made an important remark while addressing reporters on the occasion on Sunday.
Speaking to the reporters here, Pijush Hazarika said, “I assure that the session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly will be conducted smoothly in the newly constructed building with completely new facilities. Around 23-24 bills will be tabled in the Assembly in the upcoming session. The autumn session will see the introduction of the Panchayati Raj Amendment Bill, bills to convert a number of colleges into universities, and other bills from various departments.”
The Minister also appealed to all the parties to ensure that the session is held smoothly and sought cooperation from the opposition parties.
As before, the minister agreed to provide the opposition leaders time on behalf of the government.