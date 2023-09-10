5-day Autumn Session of Assam Legislative Assembly to Commence in New Building Tomorrow

Speaking to the reporters here, Pijush Hazarika said, “I assure that the session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly will be conducted smoothly in the newly constructed building with completely new facilities. Around 23-24 bills will be tabled in the Assembly in the upcoming session. The autumn session will see the introduction of the Panchayati Raj Amendment Bill, bills to convert a number of colleges into universities, and other bills from various departments.”