5 Rohingya Children Escape from Observation Home in Silchar

Five Rohingya children have fled from an observation home at Silchar in Cachar district of Assam.

The five Rohingyas were children who were stationed at the government-run child observation home in Meherpur in Silchar.

According to sources, the minors taking chance of the flood situation in Silchar, broke a wall of the observation home and fled along with two local children staying at the center. The incident took place on July 1.

It may be mentioned that on May 29, the Silchar police had detained 26 Rohingyas including eight women, six male and 12 children. The team had reached Kamakhya station in Guwahati from Delhi by train on May 28 and travelled to Silchar by road on two Innova cars and reached Silchar in the early hours the next day.

The police had kept the minors among the 26 Rohingyas at the observation home and the others at the Silchar Central Jail.