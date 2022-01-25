5-Year-Old Assam Boy Conferred With Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

A five year old boy from Assam’s Nazira in Sivasagar district was conferred with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Dhritishman Chakraborty of Assam received the award for holding the record of India’s ‘youngest multilingual singer’.

Dhritishman can sing in five languages – Assamese, Sanskrit, Bengali, Hindi and English. He was adjudged the “youngest multilingual singer” under the India Book of Records in 2021.

He has reportedly recorded more than 70 songs in various languages and has a good presence on social media and a lot of his videos have gone viral. He was one of the 29 children from across the country who received the award this year for their achievements.

Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is conferred upon children between the age of 5 and 18 years. The award is in recognition for special qualities and excellent achievement in six categories- innovation, sports, academic, achievements, arts and culture, social service, and bravery.

PM Modi had also interacted with the PMRBP awardees on Monday via video conferencing and had awarded digital certificates to the winners using blockchain technology.

