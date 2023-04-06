Assam: 50 Health Centres in Kamrup (M) to Conduct Swasthya Sewa Utsav

At least 50 health centres in Kamrup (Metropolitan) will conduct a three-day Swasthya Sewa Utsav along with the rest of health centres in Assam from Thursday.

According to sources, the Swasthya Sewa Utsav will commence from today across Assam and evaluation will be based on the infrastructure and services of the health centres.

The district health department has taken all measures to ensure that this evaluation process goes smoothly and everyone is benefitted from it.

The assessment will be conducted at a district hospital, a community health centre, two FRUs and 46 primary health centers in the district.

An administrative officer and a doctor from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will inspect and evaluate the health centers as external assessors. A top administrative officer will evaluate the 50 health centers as an external evaluator.

The Swasthya Sewa Utsav is being organized for the first time to assess the quality of infrastructure and service delivery of government hospitals in the state. The utsav will be held from April 6 to 8.

In this regard, MS Lakshmi Priya, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Assam had chaired a final review meeting with all the District Teams for the upcoming Swasthya Sewa Utsav through a VC on Wednesday.

Priya advised all the districts to gear up for a suitable launch event and to be alert to mitigate any adverse situation. During the VC, Dr Priya also informed all the districts that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India is keen to take away the key learnings from this exercise which has been initiated by the Health Department of the State, so the districts were instructed to work as a team and make it a success.

The primary objectives of the Utsav are to provide comprehensive health care services to the community by assessing the gaps, to make the health facilities IPHS compliance, to create and share sustainable practices related to key areas of concern in public health facilities linked to positive health outcomes, to promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in public health facilities, to reduce infant mortality rate and maternal mortality ratio and to reduce out of pocket expenditure of the public.