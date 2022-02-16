52 DNLA Militants Lay Down Arms In Assam's Karbi Anglong

As many as 52 cadres, including four women, of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) came overground and laid down their arms in Assam; Karbi Anglong on Wednesday.

The programme took place at the existing DNLA designated camp at Dhansiri in the district.

"In total, 52 cadres came overground and they include four women. This culminates in the mainstreaming of the DNLA. These cadres could not come earlier as they were holed up in very interior locations of Nagaland," Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) Hiren Chandra Nath told PTI.

The cadres deposited one carbine, one pump action gun, two .22 rifles, one .303 rifle, a hand grenade, two .32 pistols, he said.

The DNLA was formed back in 2019 with an objective to establish a sovereign nation for the people belonging to the Dimasa tribe. On September 7, the outfit declared a unilateral ceasefire for three months as a 'goodwill gesture and as a positive response to the call of peace' by the chief minister.

Dimasa people live mainly in Assam and Nagaland.

In December last year, 113 DNLA cadres had laid their arms. Altogether 165 militants belonging to the organisation have come overground so far.

Notably, DNLA chairman Edika Diphusa alias Kharmindao Dimasa, his deputy Juddychan Haflongbar and general secretary Prithamjit Jidongsa had come overground on September 24.