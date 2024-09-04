57 Assam Accord Recommendations To Be Implemented By April 2025: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government aims to implement 57 recommendations of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee report concerning the Assam Accord before April 15, 2025.
A strategic plan for the implementation of these recommendations was discussed during the cabinet meeting held in Assam’s Lakhimpur on Wednesday.
While speaking to media persons after the meeting, CM Sarma revealed that the government has reviewed the report thoroughly today and decided to propose 57 recommendations for immediate implementation.
The Chief Minister stated that the recommendations falling under the purview of the State Government will be acted upon, while those requiring Central Government approval will be addressed through further discussions with the authorities.
CM Sarma said, “Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee was formed for the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. This committee had given us three years to review the matter. After examinations, we said that we would implement the recommendations under the purview of the State Government. But those requiring Central Government approval will be addressed through further discussions with the authorities.”
“Today, in the cabinet meeting, we thoroughly examined the report. We then found that there are 67 recommendations and out of these we have decided to propose 57of them for implementation. In regard to this, we will hold deliberations with the AASU and all other organizations, and implement these 57 recommendations before April 15, 2025,” he said.
Himanta Biswa Sarma also highlighted that though a detailed road map for this implementation was prepared in the cabinet meeting, the specifics of this plan will be disclosed at a press conference upon the Chief Minister's return to Guwahati.
“In the cabinet meeting today, we prepared a road map for the implementation for these 57 recommendations. But, today we do not want to reveal the road map. When we return back to Guwahati, we will hold a proper press conference and give all details about this. In the coming days, a group of ministers will hold meetings with the AASU and decide on how to implement these 57 recommendations,” CM Sarma highlighted.
Additionally, certain recommendations in the implementation process necessitate consultations with residents of areas covered under the Sixth Schedule and Barak Valley, and these will be addressed in collaboration with the AASU.
He also emphasized that the implementation process of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee report has officially commenced, marking a significant step towards fulfilling the promises of the Assam Accord.