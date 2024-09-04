57 Assam Accord Recommendations To Be Implemented By April 2025: Himanta

The Chief Minister stated that the recommendations falling under the purview of the State Government will be acted upon, while those requiring Central Government approval will be addressed through further discussions with the authorities.

CM Sarma said, “Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee was formed for the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. This committee had given us three years to review the matter. After examinations, we said that we would implement the recommendations under the purview of the State Government. But those requiring Central Government approval will be addressed through further discussions with the authorities.”