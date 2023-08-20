6 Exotic Black Palm Cockatoos Rescued in Assam’s Cachar

Six exotic Black Palm Cockatoos were rescued in Assam’s Cachar district, reports said on Sunday.
As per police reports, the species that were rescued are from Australia, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.
While speaking on the matter, Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Subrata Sen said that the endangered species of birds were found in abandoned cages in Dholakhal at around 4 am on Saturday.
Sen said, “While conducting regular patrolling, we observed that some people were carrying some suspicious items. When the police personnel reached the spot, the people fled from the area, leaving behind three cages containing six birds. The birds were brought to the Dholai Police Station and the Forest Department was informed about it.”
“We have rescued six exotic birds namely Black Palm Cockatoos from the cages and the species are from Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia. The recovered birds will be handed over to Assam State Zoo authority,” he added.
Meanwhile, Sen also said that the market value of each bird is worth Rs 18-20 lakh.