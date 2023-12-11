6 Poachers from Mizoram Arrested with Arms in Assam's Hailakandi

As many as six poachers were nabbed and illegal arms were seized from their possession in Assam's Hailakandi district, reports emerged on Monday.
The six persons were apprehended by the officials of the Hailakandi Forest Department from Paglajhora today.
According to reports, the arrested persons were involved in alleged monkey smuggling. Three guns and a vehicle were seized from their possession, reports added. Six dead monkeys were also reportedly recovered from them.
Sources said that the six poachers hail from Mizoram's Kolasib. All of them have been shifted to jail, reports said.