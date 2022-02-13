66 New Posts Added to Assam Police

In a major inclusion in the Assam police, a total of 66 new posts of high-ranking officials have been added to the department.

An Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been added to the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Assistant IGP “Kriya” is another post added to the police department. Also, 12 new Superintendent of police (SP) posts have been added to the CID. Along with this, four additional SP posts have also been added to the CID.

Two new Superintendent posts have been included in the Bureau of Investigation of Economic Offences (BIEO). Earlier, two SPs were already present in the BIEO.

Meanwhile, two additional SPs have also been added to the BIEO.

On the other hand, two Superintendent level posts and two Additional SP posts have been added in the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau which had two posts earlier.

In addition to this, three new DCP posts have been included in the Guwahati police department. They are DCP (intelligence), DCP (protocol) and DCP (ERSS).

In another new rule, a new Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) post will be added to every district. The new post is named as Additional SP (crime branch).

Also, new Assistant Commissioner of Police post has been included in the crime branch. The ACP will be the officer-in-charge of crime branch police station.

An ASP level post will be added to the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC).