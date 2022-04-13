7-Month Old Baby Goes Missing from Paediatrics Ward of GMCH

A 7-month old child went missing from pediatric ward of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The child, Priyam Kalita was admitted to GMCH on March 24 with fever and anemia and was diagnosed to be a case of Bilateral Hydroureteronephrosis with cystitis.

A GMCH statement said that on April 13, i.e. today, the father gave the child to an unknown lady for consoling as the child was crying and both parents fell asleep at around 4.30AM. At 5.30 AM, when they woke up they found that the child was missing along with the lady.

However, the on-duty casualty officer was immediately informed by the doctor on duty Dr. Hangsha Kotoky (PGT Paediatrics).

The child’s father, Naba Kalita said, “The child was admitted to the hospital since March 24 and since then several tests were done and it was found that he was also suffering from kidney disease. I couldn’t console him as he was crying a lot and then a lady came and asked me to give the baby to her to console him. I was sitting in a chair and fell asleep and taking the advantage the lady absconded with my baby.”

Two missing reports were filed separately by the guardian of the baby and the hospital authority at Bhangagarh police station.

