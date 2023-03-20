7 More Aides of Amritpal Singh Likely to be Flown to Assam from Punjab

Seven more close aides of Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh are expected to be brought from Punjab to Assam's Dibrugarh shortly.

On Sunday, four suspected aides of absconding Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh were brought to Dibrugarh on amid tight security. The aides were identified as Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri Bajeka.

They were received at the Mohanbari Airport by the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Dibrugarh. All four are currently lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail. An SP-rank officer of the Punjab Police, Superintendent of Police Tejbir Singh Hundal, led the team to shift the four arrested to Assam.

Speaking on the matter yesterday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Earlier we had sent prisoners from Assam to Bihar, and this is police-to-police cooperation. I have nothing to say on this. The prisoners are brought here for security purposes as well. Punjab police might have thought they should be kept in Assam for a few days and accordingly sent them."

The crackdown comes a month after 'Waris De Punjab' chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters broke into a police station with swords and guns for the release of one of his aides. Six police officials were injured in the clash. The Punjab government had faced massive flak for the law and order situation in the state after the incident.

On the other hand, the legal advisor to Waris de Punjab claimed that the Punjab Police have arrested the fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh at Shahkot Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services till Monday noon to prevent any disturbance and maintain public order in the state. SMS services, excluding banking and mobile recharge, and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls, will also remain suspended in Punjab.