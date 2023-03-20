Amritpal Singh Arrested, Claims Waris de Punjab Legal Advisor

The legal advisor to Waris de Punjab claimed on Sunday that the Punjab Police have arrested the fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh at Shahkot Police Station.

Notwithstanding the police's statement that the fugitive Khalistani sympathiser is still at large and efforts are on to nab him, Advocate Imaan Singh Khara claimed the arrest of Amritpal Singh at Shahkot Police Station.

He further alleged that the police wants to kill Amritpal in a 'fake encounter'.

Citing this threat on Amritpal, Imaan filed a writ petition at Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Imaan was quoted by ANI saying, "Today I have filed a criminal writ petition (Imaan Singh Khara vs State of Punjab) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This is a Habeas Corpus writ petition."

He said, "as per the Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which is the Right to Life, police cannot beat anyone without the due procedure of court."

"In this plea, we have appealed to the Punjab and Haryana High Court that there is a threat to Amritpal Singh's life and that he is arrested at Shahkot Police Station," Imaan added.

"Police have a malicious intention," the advocate alleged.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Police declared Amritpal Singh a fugitive and efforts to nab him are going on.