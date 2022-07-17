7 Persons from Assam Missing in Arunachal

Seven persons from Bongaigaon district of Assam have reportedly gone missing in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar.

According to locals, all the persons were taken by a contractor identified as Rizaul Gorim to Itanagar assuring them of providing work.

The seven persons were daily wage labourers and residents of Abhayapuri Lalmati in Bongaigaon. There has been no trace of the persons after they had left their homes on May 30.

The seven labourers have been identified as Majidul Ali (28), Manowar Ali (21), Samijul Sheikh (19), Abul Husain (40), Kaleppudin Sheikh (27), Farizul Haque (22) and Ainal Haaque (21).

Meanwhile, locals have also alleged that an FIR was lodged at the Kokrajhar Police Station regarding the incident, but no action has been taken by the police.

One of the local residents said, “There is no trace of the missing persons since May 30. We had lodged an FIR at the police station, but no action has been taken. We demand the culprit Rizaul Gorim to be nabbed at the earliest and all missing persons to be brought back safely to their homes.”

Another local said, “All the seven missing persons were daily wage labourers and hail from very poor families. They were the only income generators of their families. We therefore appeal our honourable chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into the matter and bring back all the persons from Itanagar.”

Earlier this month, three labourers from Baksa district had gone missing in Itanagar. There has been no information of the three labourers since the last two months. According to reports, two contractors had taken the labourers to Itanagar in order to provide work.