As many as eight persons accused of drug abuse and peddling have been arrested from Guwahati’s 14-mile area on Monday.

Based on specific inputs, a team of Sonapur police carried out an operation and nabbed the accused drug peddlers.

As per reports, the police team raided a designated location in the area and nabbed seven of them with syringes.

Upon questioning, the accused revealed the involvement of a woman in Jorabat, after which she was apprehended with 10 grams of suspected brown sugar.