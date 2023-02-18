Eight Injured in Clash Between 2 Clans in Boko

As many as 8 people including a woman, got severe injuries during a clash between two clans near Kalhi in Boko.

The clash took place between two men named Huksaan Ali and Lalchan Ali.

The incident took place as they started fighting for the piece of land. Thereafter, the companions of both the men started fighting against each other.

The injured were admitted to Boko Hospital. Few of them were reffered to GMCH for further treatment.

Earlier in February 4, a middle-aged man was hacked to death in Assam's Dibrugarh due to an alleged land dispute.

The incident was reported from Nahorani village near Moran town yesterday night.

Source said that the accused, identified as Gaonbura Baori (40), allegedly hacked the man to death with an axe due to a land conflict that had been brewing between the duo since a long time.

The daughter of the deceased was also attacked when she tried to intervene, sources informed, adding that she was admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as one Maniram Baori. It is however unclear if both the parties are related to each other.

Following the incident, local police reached the scene and arrested the accused.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against him, police informed.

Recently, a brother-sister duo was allegedly murdered by unidentified miscreants in Bongaigaon.

According to information, the miscreants had barged into their house and attacked the duo, resulting in their deaths.

The reason for the alleged murder couldn’t be established.