9-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Beki River in Assam’s Baksa

In an unfortunate incident, a nine-year-old boy went missing from a river in Assam’s Baksa on Sunday.
The incident was reported in Beki River where the minor boy, identified as Tararul Sheikh, went missing.
The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) was pressed into action, and a search operation was launched to locate the missing youth.
In another incident, a youth went missing while taking bath in Barak River in Cachar district.
The incident took place on Saturday when the victim, identified as Pinak Das, went to take a bath in Barak River and went missing.
The SDRF team reached the spot and is continuing the search operation to find the body of Pinak Das in the river.