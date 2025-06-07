9,000 Transfers with a Click! Assam Launches Swagata Satirtha Portal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to transparency and citizen-centric governance by launching two major initiatives: the ‘Swagata Satirtha’ portal for mutual transfers in the education department and the ‘Jiban Anuprerana’ scheme for research scholars.

‘Swagata Satirtha’ for Hassle-Free, Transparent Transfers

Recalling his time as the former Education Minister, Sarma said, “Earlier, around 250 files used to arrive on my table daily, and lower-level employees would carry them with great excitement.”

“During that time, we initiated the idea of mutual transfers in the education department. After consultations with the Chief Secretary, we launched the ‘Swagata Satirtha’ portal to enable clean, transparent transfers,” he said.

The Chief Minister officially launched the portal today, opening it until September. A new transfer window will also be available in November.

“Gone are the days when a government transfer meant long queues at Janata Bhawan or paying large sums under the table. With this portal, the transfer process is now simple, time-bound, and fully transparent,” Sarma added.

He also informed that over 9,000 candidates were successfully transferred today through the portal — all “without paying a single paisa or knocking on anyone’s door.”

Online Leave Applications Now a Reality

In a move to further digitize the education sector, CM Sarma announced that casual leave applications for government employees will now be submitted online.

Financial Aid for Over 1,000 Research Scholars

Under the ‘Jiban Anuprerana’ scheme, the government will provide ₹40,000 each to 50 differently-abled researchers and ₹25,000 each to over 1,000 other research scholars across the state.

“No Bribes, Only Merit” – CM on Government Jobs in Assam

CM Sarma proudly declared Assam as the only state in India where money is not exchanged for government jobs. “If you ask whether bribes are taken for government jobs in Assam, no one will say yes. Even the poorest youth have secured jobs without paying a single paisa,” he said.

He also highlighted Assam’s unique welfare programs. “Schemes like ‘Apon Ghar or Apon Bahon’ don’t exist anywhere else in India,” Sarma added.

Photo-Based Road Complaint System Introduced

To tackle damaged roads and unhygienic public behavior, a new photo-based public grievance redressal system has been introduced. Citizens can now upload photos via mobile if they witness road damage or public bathing on roads. The PWD will respond immediately.

“This initiative will begin in Guwahati, Jorhat, Tezpur and gradually expand to other cities,” the CM confirmed.

