912 Centres Designated for SEBA HSLC Exam

At least 912 centres have been designated for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2023 of Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

Several members of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) including President Utpal Sarma, Joint Secretary Sankarjyoti Baruah, Education Secretary Bhabajit Bezbaruah and several members of the body reached SEBA office in Bamunimaidan on Wednesday to discuss regarding the conduction of HSLC and Higher Secondary exam scheduled to be held in March 3 (HSLC) and February 20 (HS).

The SEBA and the education council have assured that the HSLC and HS examinations will be conducted smoothly.

As many as 4,22,000 candidates will appear in HSLC exam and 912 centres have been designation for smooth conduction of the exam.

On the other hand, 3,42,869 candidates will appear for HS exam and at least 856 centres have been designated.

Earlier today, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for lower primary and secondary will not be conducted for the next two years.

Regarding this, AASU has demanded cancelation of the decision.