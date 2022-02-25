91st Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Annual Conference Begins

The 91th Edition of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Annual Conference kick starts on Friday at Naharkatia in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Cutting across religious barriers, people have already started to gather at the field on the first day of the annual conference. A mega rally will be organised marking the inauguration of the conference.

The conference will see an amalgamation of lakhs of devotees from across the state.

The conference is being organised at the ‘Koka Bagmibor Samannay Kshetra’ in Nahorkotia’s Rongali Pothar.

The 3-day event will be held till February 27. Precautionary measures have been taken by the organizing committee keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic.