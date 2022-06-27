Aamir Khan Contributes Rs 25 Lakhs to Assam Flood Relief

Popular bollywood actor and director Aamir Khan has contributed Rs 25 lakhs towards the CM relief fund for the flood-affected people of Assam.

This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official twitter account.

Taking to twitter, the chief minister expressed his deep gratitude towards Aamir Khan. He wrote, “Eminent Bollywood actor Amir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of ₹25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity.”