AAP Slams Assam CM Over Deleted Tweet on Delhi Floods

Addressing a presser at the state head office in Guwahati, media in-charge of AAP Assam Hemanta Phukan said, “A few days back, our chief minister posted on Twitter stating that Delhi CM Kejriwal invited him to the national capital but after watching the present condition of the state he does not feel like going over there as he is much more comfortable in Guwahati. The tweet came as an utter shock to us as we didn’t believe him to play such cheap politics. When the national capital is facing such a devastating situation, no political leaders should play dirty politics taking advantage of it.”