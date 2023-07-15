AAP Slams Assam CM Over Deleted Tweet on Delhi Floods

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Assam unit took a jibe at chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday over his tweet on the Delhi floods that was eventually deleted later.
Addressing a presser at the state head office in Guwahati, media in-charge of AAP Assam Hemanta Phukan said, “A few days back, our chief minister posted on Twitter stating that Delhi CM Kejriwal invited him to the national capital but after watching the present condition of the state he does not feel like going over there as he is much more comfortable in Guwahati. The tweet came as an utter shock to us as we didn’t believe him to play such cheap politics. When the national capital is facing such a devastating situation, no political leaders should play dirty politics taking advantage of it.”
“When our state was facing a devastating flood situation, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the workers of AAP in Assam to help the administration in providing all kinds of assistance. We are ashamed that in contrast to this, our chief minister posted such kind of insensitive tweet,” he added.
Phukan further said, “When the chief minister realized how insensitive the tweet was, he deleted it. For this, we would like to extend our gratitude towards him.”
It may be mentioned that in a deleted tweet, CM Sarma wrote, “While in Guwahati, the Delhi Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji promised to invite me for lunch and take me on a tour to see ‘development work’ in Delhi. I have been waiting! However, after witnessing the current state of Delhi on national television, I feel much more comfortable in my own city, Guwahati. I dread watching his ‘work.”