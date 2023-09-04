Aarti Baruah's Book 'Hallucination' Explores ICU Patients' Mental State Amidst Covid

Dr. Aarti Baruah's book "Hallucination" was unveiled by senior doctor Dr. Subhash Dutta at Max Hospital in New Delhi on Monday.
In this poignant work, author Dr. Aarti Baruah delves into the mental state experienced by patients within the ICU, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drawing from her own personal experience, including her time in the ICU while undergoing a liver transplant, Dr. Baruah offers insights and reflections on the emotional and psychological journey of patients facing critical illnesses.
She emphasizes the importance of maintaining courage in the face of treating complex diseases, making the book a valuable resource for both medical professionals and the general public.