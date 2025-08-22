Adivasi Rights Ignored: AASAA Threatens Agitation Against BJP Govt

The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) has announced a series of protests against the BJP government, citing the neglect of adivasi communities across the state. The organisation declared this at a press conference held in Moran, signalling the start of their campaign of dissent.

The central committee of AASAA has reportedly been conducting anti-BJP poster campaigns and awareness drives across various districts, highlighting issues their communities face. The student body has also raised several straight-forward questions to the government demanding immediate attention and action.

The list of questions put forward by AASAA are:

Why has the Adivasi community not been accorded their due dignity?

Why have the Adivasis residing in village gardens not yet been granted land pattas?

Why has the minimum daily wage for tea plantation workers not been raised to ₹551?

Why have the Adivasi displaced during the communal clashes of 1996 and 1998 not been rehabilitated?

Why have former soldiers of tribal insurgent organisations not been provided rehabilitation so far?

Why have the provisions of the Adivasi Peace Accord, signed on September 15, 2022, not yet been implemented?

Why have the caste/ethnic certificates issued to the Adivasi population not been revised or updated to date?

Further, according to the organization, rallies and poster campaigns will be conducted across different locations in Baksa district, BTAD. Furthermore, on August 24, the student body vowed to stage a strong protest by displaying black flags during the visit of the Chief Minister to Margherita in Tinsukia district.

AASAA has also accused the BJP government of attempting to influence voters ahead of upcoming elections by depositing Rs 5,000 each into the accounts of tea plantation workers, calling the move an attempt to sway public opinion.

The student organisation has warned that their protest will continue until the government addresses the pressing issues of the tribal communities and provides satisfactory solutions.