AASU Holds 11-Hour Hunger Strike Across Assam Following Immigration Order

In response to the recently introduced Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) organized an 11-hour hunger strike across Assam today, demanding the eviction of illegal Bangladeshi nationals and fundamentalists, a permanent solution to illegal immigration, and full implementation of the Assam Accord.

The hunger strikes began at 6:00 AM at prominent locations across the state, including Swahid Nyas Bhawan in Barpeta and Nalbari, Gandhi Bhawan in Morigaon, the Deputy Commissioner’s offices in Hojai and Chirang, and other public venues in Dhubri, Majuli, Sivasagar, Rangia, Sonitpur, and Tamulpur. Hundreds of student activists participated in the protest across districts, staging sit-ins and fasting for 11 hours in solidarity with the union’s demands.

AASU has issued a clear five-point demand through the protests:

Ejection of illegal Bangladeshi nationals and fundamentalists from Assam. Total application of all the provisions of the Assam Accord within the timeline. Total sealing of the India-Bangladesh border, including stern action against illegal crossings. Keep Assam completely out of the ambit of CAA. Enforced implementation of all the Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission recommendations under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Speaking at the Dhubri hunger strike, AASU leaders emphasized that the protests were aimed at protecting Assam from becoming a settlement for illegal immigrants and ensuring the government fulfills its obligations under the Assam Accord. Similar sentiments were expressed by student leaders in Barpeta, Hojai, Chirang, Morigaon, and other districts.

"The 11-hour hunger strike is a symbolic protest to urge concrete action by the government on illegal immigration, border security, and Accord implementation," remarked an AASU member. "Our message is clear: Assam needs to be protected from illegal settlements and demographic intrusion."

The hunger strike throughout the state is a concerted action by AASU to bring home the seriousness of tackling the issue of illegal migration in Assam, prior to ensuing negotiations and enforcement of lawful steps guaranteed under the Assam Accord.

Also Read: If CAA Has No Impact, Why Not Exempt Assam Entirely?