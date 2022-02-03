AASU Slams Assam Govt For Construction of Subansiri Dam

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has once again come out strongly against the construction of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP) by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Slamming the government, AASU general secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah said, “The Assam government is accomplishing the construction of the mega dam by taking advantage of the lockdown.”

“At least 40 per cent of the construction work has been completed during the lockdown. The state government has tried to do so by enticing as well as suppressing the public,” Baruah said.

“The Covid-19 situation is gradually improving in the state with positive cases declining. We will protest against the construction of the dam during the lockdown period,” he further said.

The students’ body also requested the public and different organizations of the state to protest against it as the state government cannot ignore the expert committee’s report and go ahead with the construction of the dam.

An expert committee report had stated that the dam is being constructed in an unsuitable location and can have disastrous downstream effects apart from damaging the eco-system of the surrounding areas.

The NHPC also reportedly does not have an appropriate mitigation policy for those affected by the downstream effects of the hydroelectric project.