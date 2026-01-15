AASU's Manikut Utsav in Hajo a Reminder of Communal Harmony, Peaceful Coexistence

At a time when politicians seek to flare up tensions along communal lines for selfish gains, the historic town of Hajo in Assam, 30 kilometres from the capital Guwahati, stands as a glimmering light of harmony and coexistence.

Hajo is an important pilgrimage site for followers of both the Hindu and Muslim faiths. The Poa Mecca, which literally means one-fourth of Mecca—the holiest city in Islam—is believed to have been established by 12th century preacher Pir Ghiyasuddin Auliya from Iraq, who brought a lump of earth from Mecca to build a shrine on Garurachala Hill. On the other hand, the Hayagriva Madhab Temple is a revered site dedicated to Lord Vishnu's horse-headed incarnation, Hayagriva, who is known to have famously retrieved the stolen Vedas from demons Madhu and Kaitabha, bringing divine knowledge back to Brahma. In addition, the site is also important for a sect of Buddhists from Tibet and Bhutan who believe Gautam Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana there.

Manikut Utsav

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has been observing the Manikut Utsav every year at Hajo. The festivities witness active participation from people of both faiths and are a unique sight to behold amid turbulent times. It is held on the first day of Magh in the Assamese calendar. On the occasion, a ‘Samanwaya Jatra’ or community/harmony march is taken out from the Poa Mecca Dargah to Hayagriva Madhab Temple with exuberant participation of both Hindus and Muslims.

The initiative was undertaken by the AASU in the wake of communal tensions across the country following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, and has continued since. It has been largely successful in preventing communal tensions in the region.

The festival was intended to showcase Hajo’s long-standing tradition of religious coexistence and to serve as a "blow to the divisive forces" of society. While the structured festival began in the 90s, its foundation lies in the centuries-old history of Hajo. Hajo has been a confluence of faiths for generations.

The name ‘Manikut’ refers to the hill on which the Hayagriva Madhab Temple sits, which is mentioned in ancient texts like the Kalika Purana.

The Samanwaya Shobhajatra, the festival’s main attraction, is a grand harmony procession. It typically begins at the gate of Poa Mecca Dargah and moves to the Hayagriva Madhava Temple, where the Khadim (Muslim priest) and the Dalai (Hindu head priest) exchange greetings and embrace as a sign of brotherhood.

The festival features a rich tapestry of Assamese folk culture, including Zikir and Zari (Islamic devotional songs), Naam Kirtan (Vaishnavite chants), and various tribal dances like the Bodo Bagurumba and Rabha folk forms.

In contemporary times, the festival serves as a powerful reminder that Hajo remains an "oasis of communal harmony," where religious differences are secondary to a shared Assamese identity.