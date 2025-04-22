Abhinandan Sanskritik Goshti to Confer Awards on May 31

The prestigious ‘Abhinandan Award’ for the year 2025, presented annually by the Abhinandan Sanskritik Goshti, has been officially announced. The awards, which honour exceptional contributions across various fields, will be conferred on May 31 at a special ceremony to be held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

This year, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon renowned litterateur and educationist Dr. Dayananda Pathak for his enduring contribution to Assamese literature and academia. The award will also be conferred upon veteran actor Dinesh Das, along with noted artists Dwipen Baruah and J.P. Das, for their lifelong dedication to the world of performing arts and visual culture.

In the field of journalism, senior journalist Rajtilak Barman will receive the ‘Sangbad Baibhav Award’, while journalist Nayan Pratim Kumar will be honoured with the ‘Sangbad Sourav Award’ in recognition of their outstanding work in media and communication.

The ‘Krira Sourav Award’ for excellence in sports promotion will be presented to prominent sports organizer Bishnuram Nunisa, acknowledging his consistent efforts in the development of sports in the region.

Several other distinguished individuals from various fields will also be felicitated during the award ceremony, which is expected to be a grand celebration of Assam’s rich cultural and intellectual legacy.