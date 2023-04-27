Absconding Rhino Poacher Arrested in Nagaland

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an absconding rhino poacher from Nagaland during an operation, reports emerged on Thursday.
The CBI carried out operations against five accused involved in a rhino poaching at the request of Assam government, sources informed.
During this operation, the CBI arrested an absconding rhino poacher from Lhomithi area in Dimapur.
The accused has been identified as Raidang Engti, hailing from Dimapur.
The arrested rhino poacher will be produced before the Competent Court in Dimapur in connection with his involvement in rhino poaching.
Notably, the CBI registered case on the request of Assam Government and took over the investigation in the year 2012.
A rhino was allegedly killed by some unidentified poachers and the carcass was found lying at Longkoi Tisso Gaon in Karbi Anglong.
Later in the year 2018, a charge-sheet was filed against five accused in the rhino poaching case.
Earlier in this month, the body of a rhino poacher who escaped police custody was found floating in the Brahmaputra River in Assam.
According to sources, the poacher, identified as Saidul Islam, escaped police custody while he was taken to Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park to locate the rhino carcass that was killed and his horn was stolen.